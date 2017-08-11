Fake Trailer Of Judwaa 2 Garners 4.3 Million Views Before Release

Yes.. You heard that right! Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 has been one of the most anticipated film of 2017.

The film that brings to celluloid Varun Dhawan in a double role as Raja and Prem, a first for the actor alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu has had the audience waiting for the trailer with bated breath.

So much is the excitement and curiosity for the film, that fans have gone ahead to make fake trailers of Judwaa 2.

The trailer which has been uploaded on YouTube has already crossed a whooping 4.3 million views. Titled ‘Judwaa 2 Official Trailer 2017’ the trailer promises to be a sneak peek into Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2.

The sequel to 1997 Judwaa, that has completed 20 years now marks the most iconic Jodi of Raja and Prem. The sequel will also have the 90’s blockbuster songs, Oonchi hai Building and Tan Tana Tan reharshed by Anu Malik himself.

The film promises to be the entertainer of the year as the twins create confusion and laugh riots.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is set to release on September 29.