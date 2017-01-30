The Fan Got Inspired From Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil And Pledged To Donate His Eyes

Inspiration can come from the most unexpected things. Hrithik Roshan‘s latest release Kaabil is a story of a visually impaired couple. The two leads, Hrithik and Yami Gautam are portrayed as visually impaired people who are independent and who do not warrant any pity from you. They are strong and self-reliant who have proper jobs.

Hrithik in an interview once said that he was inspired about the concept of eye donation from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s advertisement encouraging people to donate eyes.

Now, he has in turn encouraged someone to do the same via his movie, Rakesh Roshan’s crime thriller, Kaabil.

A fan of Hrithik who goes by the name of Hrithik Sundar.C tweeted saying: “I proudly show this to u. (I have) donated my eyes. i don’t want any #Supriya or #Rohan to hurt like this. (You are) my inspiration @iHrithik @yamigautam”. The fan belongs to the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.



He has also attached documentation stating the same in Tamil with the tweet. Let’s see if the star sees it and responds to his fan.

Isn’t it heartening to see that a film can be the cause immense inspiration for someone?