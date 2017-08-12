Fardeen Khan Announces The Name Of His Baby Boy, Has A Beautiful Meaning!

No Entry actor Fardeen Khan is back in the limelight and this time, for the right reason.

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan and wife Natasha Madhavani are blessed with a baby boy. Earlier, the couple became proud parents of a baby girl, who has been named Diani Isabella Khan. Now the two are blessed with a baby boy named, ‘Azarius Fardeen Khan’.

Fardeen Khan took to Twitter and shared the good news with his fans. The actor wrote, “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017.”

We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017. — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) August 12, 2017

According to Seven Reflections, here is the meaning of Azarius.

Powerful and complete. You are good intellectually and require several outlets for your energies. You are not a builder but a planner, and you want others to carry out your plans. You are bold, independent, inquisitive and interested in research. You know what you want and why you want it.

You are seeking freedom, opportunities to enjoy life: to go places and to do things. You are very adventurous and willing to take risk to achieve your objectives. New ways and new experiences can’t satisfy your restless nature. One adventure leads you to another. You are honest and fair, because you know that this is the only way to receive justice and honesty from other people. But your personal growth is vital for your, and it is difficult to be tied down by rules and obligations. Your restless spirit might best controlled by choosing the field of work that meet your demand for action and adventure.

Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali and New Year pic.twitter.com/BpOVyEJli3 — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) October 30, 2016

Fardeen Khan is hardly spotted at Bollywood events and parties. The actor is quite away from everything since a very long time. Recently, Fardeen also fell prey to body shaming. The actor, who was last seen in 2010 film Dulha Mill Gaya, was trolled for over weighting. But the actor silenced his trolls in the best way possible without engaging in any argument or dirty war on social media.

Khan had written, “Am I happy?? Emphatically!!!! In fact, living the happiest chapter thus far with lbs to show for it.” He took on trolls sportingly by asking his fans a telling question: “Would they still feel empowered to troll if the anonymity offered by social media platforms on the internet did not exist????”

Meanwhile, Fardeen Khan’s comeback is expected with the sequel of No Entry after director Anees Bazmee has hinted at the sequel. There is no confirmation regarding anything about the sequel and its cast.

