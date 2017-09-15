Farhan Akhtar Garners Rave Reviews For His Performance In Lucknow Central

Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal of Kishan Girhotra in his film, Lucknow Central, which released today, has been getting immense appreciation and applause for the actor.

It is for the first time that Farhan Akhtar is seen playing a non-urban character on the big screen and this outing of his has been added to the other memorable performances that he has delivered in the past.

Reviews of the film talk about how you just cannot just take your eyes off from Farhan’s Bihari character. They call it his bravest and most soul baring performance to date.

Inspired by true events, Farhan Akhtar traveled an extra mile for the preparation of one of his most challenging roles.

The actor met real prisoners, worked on his accent, his look etc to achieve all that he wanted to for his role.