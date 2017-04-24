Farhan Akhtar Gets Nostalgic On His Trip To IMA!

Farhan Akhtar had recently made a visit to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, where he got nostalgic remembering the happy memories from his critically acclaimed film Lakshya.

The talented actor-director recollected memories of him working on the Hrithik Roshan starrer.

Farhan had visited Dehradun for a live show with his band members, when he requested the IMA, that if he can visit the place again, to which the administration happily obliged.

He had visited the academy to research and understand its mode of working as parts of the film centred on Hrithik’s military training.

It has been 13 long years since Farhan visited the IMA, but then too Farhan recalled several incidents and anecdotes while shooting at the base.

Some shots from the movie had real army officers, so while shooting at IMA Farhan had also got to know some officers and young recruits.

IMA really is a special place for Farhan as the actor has a lot of memories from the place.

