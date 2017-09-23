Farhan Akhtar Is Inundated With Appreciation Calls For Lucknow Central

Farhan Akhtar’s power-packed performance in ‘Lucknow Central’ has garnered him appreciation from all quarters. The actor is infact overwhelmed by the response he has been receiving since the release.

The actor has been showered with praises for his performance by critics and audience alike. B-town too applauded the actor for his remarkable performance in ‘Lucknow Central’.

Farhan Akhtar portrays the role of Kishen Mohan Girhotra, a small town guy from Moradabad in UP who aspires to be a singer in Bhojpuri films. However, the innocent man trapped in the wrath of fate lands in Lucknow Central after wrongfully being accused of a murder. Farhan Akhtar who hails from Khairabad in UP essayed the role of a UP guy for the first time, however, the actor pulled the character with utmost ease by the virtue of his roots.

The actor was earlier quoted saying, “I would like to say it was easier for me to play this character because my father is from Lucknow. In the house when we converse it’s mostly in Urdu so the dialect is somewhat different in Moradabad but the basic language is the same. So I was very comfortable to speak the way Kishen Mohan Girhotra spoke.”

The multi-talented star has time and again entertained the audience with his acting, writing, directing skills. With ‘Lucknow Central’, Farhan Akhtar has added another feather to his cap showcasing his acting prowess.

‘Lucknow Central’ depicts the story of Kishen and his friends as they form a music band in order to participate in the annual band competition, while their underlying plan is to escape the jail.

Helmed by the ensemble cast of Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaam-ul-Haq amongst others the film exhibits the tale of a group of inmates that form a music band in order to escape the jail. The film thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

The intense drama film directed by Ranjit Tiwari released on Friday and has gripped the audience with it’s intriguing storyline and brilliant performances.

