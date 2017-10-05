Farhan Akhtar- The New Favorite Cover Boy Of Magazines

Fans of Farhan Akhtar are in for a big treat as we get to see multiple looks of the versatile star on various magazine covers recently.

The multi talented personality of Bollywood has shot for 4 different magazine covers which have been released in the last three months.

Farhan Akhtar who is always known for his style, is seen giving fitness goals in one set of pictures, fashion goals in another while also giving us a peek into his tech side.

The bare body picture of Farhan Akhtar has got girls drooling over his body showing us the fitness freak side of the actor.

All covers are so different from each other. Some have him in a casual avatar while some see him in a dapper formal look & he rocks each one equally.

Fans don’t seem to get enough of Farhan Akhtar as it’s a treat watching him on these covers

