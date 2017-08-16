Farhan Akhtar Is On A New Mission!

Farhan Akhtar’s fitness regime includes cycling 22 km’s daily, which is followed by a workout.

His trainer Samir Jaura says that the talented actor also plays volleyball twice a week.

After hitting it in the gym and getting into that chiseled body, Farhan has opted out for an all new fitness regime.

From his home in Bandra Farhan Cycles the to South Mumbai and even to the National park with his friends.

He has set a target for himself, that by this November he wants to cycle from his home in Bandra to Lonavala and back and he is working really very hard for the same.

Farhan cycles every day to improve his stamina even more.

He rides cycle every day, sometimes goes to Haji Ali, Nariman point, National park in Borivali or to the Gateway of India.

Booyah..!!! #Cycos #fitnessgoals #pedaljayenge #mumbaitripping #mtb #gtavalanche #keepexploring A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

