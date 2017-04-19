Farhan Akhtar-Ravi Kishan’s Camaraderie On The Sets Of Lucknow Central

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Superstars, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are playing cameos in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, ‘Lucknow Central.’

Farhan Akhtar started bonding more with Ravi Kisan and even started interacting with the actor in Bhojpuri offscreen.

The cast and crew of the film were amused to see both the actors sharing such a rapport.

‘Lucknow Central’ is set against the backdrop of a jail, where Farhan plays the role of a prisoner, aspiring to be a Bhojpuri singer. Ravi Kishan has already shot his cameo and they shared a good working relationship with each other.

The film is already creating buzz for its mammoth jail set in Film City and its shoot is happening in full swing.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.