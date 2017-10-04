Farhan Akhtar And Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment Is Every Aspiring Talent’s Dream, Find Out Why

Good News for all budding writers who are looking out for a production house for their aspiring talent.

Excel Entertainment is the best amongst all for their responsive and prompt nature.

While on a hunt for a production house who could go through an aspiring script, a journalist posed as a writer and called Excel Entertainment.

It was quite surprising for the journo to come across such prompt response by Excel Entertainment who not only responded but also went through the script.

According to earlier reporting, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani went on a hunt for new scriptwriters. The duo had taken up an initiative to encourage new talents in the field of scriptwriting.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The production house has continued the initiative of encouraging new talents.

Excel Entertainment has treated the masses with amazing movies which have gone ahead and done well at the box.

The latest hit amongst the lot is Inside Edge, an Indian web series which created a huge rage amongst the audience.

Excel Entertainment has also delivered films like Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Lakshya (2004), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Don 2 (2011), Raees (2017) to name a few.

Looking forward to their upcoming projects, Excel Entertainment is set to deliver Fukrey Returns, 2 Storeys and Gold.