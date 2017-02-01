Farhan Akhtar To Star In The Fakir Of Venice

Known for being an all-rounder in the industry, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor, Farhan Akhtar is all set to play director Homi Adajania’s character in the film, The Fakir of Venice. The film is a comedy and is believed to be a quirky one.

As per the sources, the real life portrayal of the unusual experiences and life events of Adajania will be shown in the film. He has helmed films like Cocktail and Finding Fanny.

The Fakir of Venice will also star Annu Kapoor, Kamal Sidhu, Italian actress Valentina Carnelutti and German actor Mathieu Carrier. It will be directed by Anand Surapur and produced by Punit Desai under the October Films.

Also, Farhan Akhtar, in the movie plays a production executive, gets an unusual assignment to find an Indian holy saint who could stay under sand with only his hands visible outside.

Also, Farhan accepts the impossible task of finding one and ends up meeting Annu’s character for the task and thus, begins a journey to Venice. How the drama unfolds in this journey, forms the main premise of the film.

The film is about his intense human behaviour, strong relationships regardless of language barriers, humour, conspiracy, lies and truth. The film was shot in Mumbai, Banaras, Ladakh and Venice.

Meanwhile, sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is venturing into the digital space by co-producing a web series along with Farhan Akhtar, who the director says might also appear in it.

She recently started a production company called Tiger Baby and will produce an original series about wedding planners titled “Made in Heaven”.

She said that,“Reema and I have started this company called Tiger Baby. We are co producing this show for Amazon. It’s about wedding planners set in Delhi. The first season will have 10 episodes. Casting isn’t done yet, we are scripting right now,”.