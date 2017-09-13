Farhan Akhtar And Zoya Akhtar Set To Create Magic For Gully Boys!

The sibling duo Zoya and Farhan Akhtar are all set to team up once again and this time it is for ‘Gully Boys’.

Zoya Akhtar’s next directorial venture ‘Gully Boys’ is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

The film not just has Farhan as a co-producer but the actor is also penning down dialogues for the film.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar had also teamed as a writer with Zoya for the films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. This is for the third time Farhan will be penning down dialogues for sister Zoya.

Farhan is known to be multi faceted, owing to his writing and directing skills in addition to his acting.

The actor is known to don many hats that of a writer, producer, director and actor.

With the unation of the brother sister duo, Gully boys promises to recreate the magic of films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lakshya to name a few.

The duo is all set to treat the audience with yet another film which has already started creating a buzz amongst the masses.