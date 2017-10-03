Father Udit Narayan Speaks Up On Son Aditya Narayan’s Abusive Viral Video!

Father Udit Narayan has finally spoken on the viral video of son Aditya Narayan misbehaving with airline staff at Raipur airport.

Yesterday, a video of singer Aditya Narayan abusing and threatening airline staff went viral on social media. His rude behaviour received lots of hate from fans on social media and everywhere. The video became the hottest topic of discussion, leaving many people fuming. As per media reports, Aditya was carrying the excess luggage of 40 kgs and so, the airline staff stopped him. Aditya lost his cool and had a heated argument with an airline staff. He said a lot of things, which got recorded in the video.

However, what caught maximum attention was his ‘chaddi comment’. The singer said, ‘Mumbai pahunchne de, teri chaddi nahi utaari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi’ (Let me reach Mumbai. If I don’t strip you, then my name is not Aditya Narayan).

While Aditya hasn’t commented anything on the controversy, his father, singer Udit Narayan, has spoken up in his defense. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Narayan said, “Main itna hi kehna chahunga that since his childhood he has been a good child [boy] aur usne acha kaam kiya hai and pata nahi yeh waha pe kya aapas mein jhagda hua, discussion hua. Video mein toh woh gusse mein lag raha hai (All I want to say is that since his childhood he has been a good boy and has worked hard. I don’t know what happened there between them. He looks angry in the video).”

Meanwhile, according to reports, the airlines allowed Aditya Narayan to travel only after he apologised.

