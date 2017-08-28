I Felt Life Has Come A Full Circle From A Sperm Donor To Erectile Dysfunction: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the stigma attached to men and how society needs to speak up

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut into Bollywood as a sperm donor in the movie ‘Vicky Donor’ and will now be seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ with erectile dysfunction.

‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ is a love story of a young couple, played by Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi’s parents find out about his erectile dysfunction and thus begin the comedy.

Ayushmann Khurana in a recent interview revealed that why he was chosen as Vicky in ‘Vicky Donor’. He had asked the director of the film Shoojit Sircar why he was chosen for such a role. “Why did you choose me for the role of a sperm donor’? He said he wanted somebody who has a clean image and looks innocent. If that innocence is taken out of the subject then it may become cheap.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Ayushmann believes that this role requires an innocent and lovable person and stated that his chemistry with co-star Bhumi Pednekar will define the success of the movie. “Bhumi and I had to bring that innocence in our chemistry to deal with the subject. With this subject, innocence will work otherwise it won’t work. “

The actor added that it was fun working with Bhumi Pednekar. The couple was paired in Dum Laga Ke Haisha as well. “It’s great to be working with someone who is a friend, but you have to be good actors as well. I am glad people like our pairing onscreen.”

The actor claimed that his life had come full circle with the role of Mudit, “It was very ironical when I got to know the subject, I felt life has come a full circle from a sperm donor to erectile dysfunction. This kind of film is required in today’s day and age. People are patriarchal, they don’t talk about problems and it’s sad.”

Ayushmann Khurrana thinks that adult issues should be dealt with innocence rather than vulgarity. “We can’t brush this problem under the carpet, we have to be open up and talk about it.

The actor was last seen in the rom-com ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ with Kriti Sanon and R Rajkumar Rao. The movie did very well at the box office and is said to be a family entertainment.

‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan’ is directed by RS Prasanna and is slated for a September 1st release this year.

Watch Video : Ayushman Khurana ‘s Amazing Review On Toilet Ek Prem Katha