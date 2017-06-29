Femina Women Awards 2017: Bollywood Beauties In Their Best Fashion Trends!

Bollywood celebrities Athiya Shetty, Divya Khosla Kumar, Akriti Kakar, Sophie Choudry, Tisca Chopra, Adah Sharma, Upen Patel, Rhea Chakraborty, Swara Bhaskar, Amyra Dastur, Mini Mathur, Neha Bhasin, and others took over the red carpet at Femina Women Awards 2017 in their best stylish appearances. The actresses put their best fashion foot forward in their trendy outfits.

The star-studded event saw the creme de la creme from across various fields to celebrate their glory, held at St Regis in Mumbai on June 28, 2017.

Women achievers from all walks of life showed their appearance at the event. Femina Women Awards has felicitated over 60 women for their commitment to their communities and the drive to make a difference to the world.