First Poster Of Sachin Tendulkar’s Biopic Is Out- Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Sachin Tendulkar reveals release date of his ‘Billion Dreams’ movie

After having MS Dhoni- An Untold Story, sports biography of past captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a big hit. The cricket fans should get ready for the man of the century Sachin Tendulkar to have his own feature.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is a remarkable cricketer in the Indian cricket team has given the dates. Yes! May 26, 2017 is the release date of Sachin- A billion Dreams (The movie). But unlike other biographic movies, Sachin Tendulkar himself is featuring in this movie. The movie also features his son Arjun Tendulkar. Himself starring as him in the movie, all eyes are excited to see Sachin on the big screen. We wish him luck for his big screen debut.

The answer to the question that everyone's asking me is here. Mark your calendars and save the date. @SachinTheFilm releases 26.05.17 pic.twitter.com/aS0FGNjGKY — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 13, 2017

Sachin biographical movie was expected way before MS Dhoni which brings an indirect competition between the movies. Biographical movies are a top trend recently. The fans are still waiting for movies from many other celebrities like Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan etc. So far, this is the second awaited release. Sachin very excitedly tweeted saying,

‘Mark your calendar and save the date.’

Well, we have! Fans are now waiting for the trailer launch of the movie.

Watch: Teaser

