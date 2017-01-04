The First Track Of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, Go Pagal Is Colourful And Crazy

Akshay Kumar is a versatile actor who has memorable hits in all genres and eras. The 2005’s ‘Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi’ from Akshay’s Waqt: The Race Against Time is still a rocking Holi song at all Holi parties.

He is now back, after over a decade with another peppy and crazy Holi number. It is the song ‘Go Pagal’ from his upcoming movie Jolly LLB 2 opposite Huma Qureshi. The little over-two-minute video of the song in the background of one of the most anticipated and fun festivals of India, Holi, was released online this morning. The song beautifully it captures all aspects of a vibrant Holi, it is colourful, crazy and carefree!!

Composed by Manj Musik and sung by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur, Go Pagal is an EDM number with dhols and dholaks.

Akshay Kumar, himself shared the song on Twitter, with the caption, “Here it is.. #GoPagal with our first song, my favourite song from #JollyLLB2!!”

The song is ready to pull everyone from New Year party numbers to giving us yearning for Holi. It is an infectious song and has been aptly title ‘Go Pagal’ as it is all about craziness and the lead stars are seeing dropping all their inhibitions and dancing away to glory in the most natural form.

Check out the song here!!

Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom comedy-drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. This second installment sees Akshay Kumar reprising the role played by Arshad Warsi in the 2013 film and Annu Kapoor is playing the antagonist reprising a role similar to Boman Irani.