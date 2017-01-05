Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Makes Shocking Allegations On Salman Khan!

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat, who grabbed headlines last year by turning a nun, Gaia Mother Sofia Hayat, has done another such stunt to be in the limelight. This time, Sofia has made shocking allegations on star host Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Sofia has slammed Salman Khan for being a biased host and has also claimed show to be scripted.

As we all know during her short stay inside the house during Bigg Boss 7, Sofia had a huge fight with Armaan Kohli. She had even filed a case against the actor for allegedly assaulting her inside the house. Well, this time she has accused Salman Khan, which is unbelievable and shocking. CLICK NEXT TO READ what allegations Sofia has put on Salman.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories