From Inder Kumar To Madhubala, These 8 Bollywood Celebs Died At A Very Young Age

The whole media and film industry is in a state of shock with the sudden news of the death of the young actor Inder Kumar. He passed away at the mere age of 44.

But this is not the first time that the industry has lost a young talent. Earlier also, there have been many such cases when a Bollywood celeb has died at a very young age.

Here’s the list of 8 Bollywood celebrities who died very early in their lives:

1.Jiah Khan: Famous for films like ‘Ghazini’ and ‘Housefull’, Jiah Khan took her own life in the year 2013. She suicided at the young age of 25. Actor Sooraj Pancholi was reported to be involved in her suicide case.