From Salman Khan’s Tubelight Failure To Praising Akshay Kumar, Salim Khan Speaks Up Like Never Before!

Veteran scriptwriter and Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan makes five explosive statements in a recent interview.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s last release Tubelight drastically failed at the Box Office. Though the film entered the coveted 100 crore club but could not live up to audience expectations. However, in a recent interview with Scroll, the veteran screenwriter and Khan’s father, Salim Khan, talked about Tubelight and its failure at the Box Office. Salim Khan also spoke about why Bollywood could not give a single hit this year and also about Akshay Kumar in this explosive interview.

Here are top 5 statements made by Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan:

On Tubelight failure and compensation given to the distributors on losses: Tubelight was a good film, which would have done well if any other actor had starred in it, but to have an action hero like Salman getting constantly beaten up and crying all the time just didn’t work with the audience. Someone like Raj Kapoor could do any role, the common man, the lover, the comedian, but Salman doesn’t have that sort of an image. The audience kept expecting him to fight back and when he did retaliate a bit towards the end, the entire audience cheered for him, but it never went beyond a couple of blows. Also missing was a love story and in fact the little you see was added later, there wasn’t any initially. The reason for compensating the distributors was that the price it had been sold at was in expectation of it making Rs 250-300 crore at the box office like most Salman films, which it didn’t. If Tubelight had been sold reasonably, it would have been a hit.

Salim Khan was asked about films of big stars like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos and such films are failing at the Box Office. To which, he replied,

The reason for this is very simply that we have been making bad films. And the cause is that we just don’t have writers of any calibre and that is because people have forgotten how to read. In my time everyone read books, recommended them to one another. We visited bookshops, read bestsellers as well as books related to the craft. Most people don’t even read the newspapers they subscribe to. Often when I am passing Salman’s door [Salman lives on the ground floor and his family occupies the first] I knock on the door and ask his staff to take in the papers.

About Akshay Kumar has managed to give it a hit film, Salim Khan said,

I have to say for Akshay Kumar that the way he has improved as an actor is something that no one else has been able to. The journey that he has covered is almost impossible to imagine. Today he is an actor who can tackle every kind of subject. Other actors like Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Salman have also improved over the course of their careers, but none like Akshay.

On today’s songs are more like item numbers:

We used to write situations for songs, but today’s songs are more like item numbers to which the actor can perform at shows. Having said that, we have some very good lyric writers today like Irshad Kamal, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Prasoon Joshi and many more.

Takes a dig at today’s filmmakers:

Let’s talk about today’s filmmakers. What is their inspiration? Invariably it is Mother India, Ganga Jumna, Pyaasa, Salim Javed films, Bimal Roy and BR Chopra films. But they don’t make films of that standard. Their excuse is that they don’t want to make those types of films. But the fact is that they can’t make those films. They have made this out to be a virtue. Then there is the fact that they want to make offbeat films but want big actors in it because those are the actors with the draw and the audience and the ones who will get them money. Earlier, the filmmakers who made these films would take good actors and make a small film with a limited budget, which reached its intended audience. But if you take a Shah Rukh or a Ranbir you have to make a film to suit their image, which their storyline doesn’t, and so the film does badly.

