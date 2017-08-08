Check Out The Exciting Poster Of Fukrey 2

The first installment of the Fukrey franchise became a huge hit and the fans have been eagerly waiting for the second installment.

Now the makers are back with the second installment starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles, since the inception of the shoot last year, the sequel is touted to be the most anticipated funniest and quirkiest movies of the year.

The rememberable characters of Hunny, Choocha, Zafar, Lali and Bholi Punjaban from the coming-of-age comedy film made a special place for themselves in the hearts of the audience.

Fukrey 2’s recently released poster, revealing the release date, 8th December had intrigued the audience, taking the expectations of the soaring high.

The makers are now all set to treat their audience today with the teaser which brings back the crazy Fukreys.

Following which the makers will release the trailer in the next 2 days, 9th August which gives a sneak peek into the world of the Fukrey 2.

The film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

