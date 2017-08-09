Fukrey Returns Teaser: The Fukras Are Back To Give Us A Deja Choo

The teaser for ‘Fukrey Returns’ is out and it promises to take you on a fun ride.

Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey’ made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar going forward the teaser of the film has been dropped to add to the excitement.

The teaser of ‘Fukrey Returns’ is a laughter riot in each frame.

While ‘Fukrey’ ended with Richa Chadda aka Bholi Punjaban going to jail and the Fukras living a peaceful life ahead, the teaser gives a glimpse of the turmoil created in the world of the four boys as Bholi is released from the jail after a year in ‘Fukrey Returns’.

Bholi Punjaban is out and how! Her only motive is revenge and the teaser gives us a glimpse of the extent she can go for the payback.

The teaser indeed sparked fireworks lightening our faces with joy witnessing the fun journey of the Fukras who are again on the run, and this time even the entire Delhi isn’t enough for them to hide for cover.

The prime highlight of the teaser is Choocha, and rightly so after all it is him who is gifted with the superpowers. While ‘Fukrey’ showcased him watching dreams, ‘Fukrey Returns’ will have him seeing the future. Choocha also has a new term to his super power named as ‘Deja Choo’.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the teaser of ‘Fukrey Returns’ too grabs the same essence making the film even more interesting.

It would be interesting to know will Choocha’s gifted powers save them or will they fall prey to Bholi’s vengeance. The teaser will definitely get the audience hooked to witness who will have the last laugh?

Helmed with an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjyot Singh, the film is all the more intriguing as it retains the original cast as well as takes the plot of ‘Fukrey’ further.

The teaser screams out and out entertainment churning the excitement for the film all the more.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘Fukrey Returns’ is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is slated to release on 8th December 2017.

Watch Teaser Here: