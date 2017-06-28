Full Pic: Aamir Khan’s PAINFUL Transformation For Thugs Of Hindostan

– Full Pic 😍 #TOH Look 😏 – – A post shared by Biggest Fan Club Of Aamir Khan (@aamirkhanplanet) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Aamir Khan has transformed his look for his next film Thugs Of Hindostan.

The Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist in the industry for a reason. The actor never hesitates to walk an extra mile to bring perfection in his role for his films.

Whether it is his character or his looks in the film, Aamir wants everything to be on point. After his films like ‘Ghazini’ and Dangal’ the actor has transformed himself for his next film ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’.

Aamir has went through a painful transformation as he has got a few piercings for his look. He has been having sleepless nights for almost a month now, as the piercings are on the cartilage, which are causing severe pain to him.

His new look has surfaced on the internet where we can see him with those nose and ear piercings. He is definitely looking intriguing and it has increased our restlessness for his film.

‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ is reportedly based on the novel, ‘Confessions Of A Thug’. The film is going to be set in the back drop of Indian pre-independence period of 1830s where the notorious thugs torture and murder the travellers for money and other valuable stuffs.

Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Going to be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is a Yash Raj Production venture. The film has already gone on the floors and is expected to release in the next year.

