Galti Se Mistake BTS Introduces Us To The Magical Team Of Anurag Basu And Ranbir Kapoor

Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor have given us glimpses of their upcoming association over songs and trailer of the film. The song Galti Se Mistake from their film has been garnering a lot of love from the audience and already clocks 25 million views.

While the duo has created magic on celluloid, the newest behind the scene video from the film is a testimony of their creative partnership.

The video gives an insight into what went behind making this song “Galti Se Mistake” showcasing Anurag Basu and Ranbir at their professional best.

Behind the scenes of ‘Galti Se Mistake’ features Anurag Basu unveiling, it was a ‘baithe baithe created song’ with the director explaining “There was a scene. There was no song. Because it is musical, every scene becomes a song. There was no intention to make it a big song the way it has become. Woh bante bante ban gaya.”

The song marks to be Anurag Basu’s cameo and the video showcases the transformation that the filmmaker had to go with.

Anurag Basu is seen calling the shots on the set with the filmmaker actively participating in the making of the song along with the choreographers.

Ranbir Kapoor is seen completely surrendering to his director by slipping into the character of Jagga Jassos.

The actor is at his impromptu best as he is seen successfully improvising to the instructions given by the choreographer and Anurag Basu.

Anurag Basu reveals about Ranbir, “RK is like geeli mitti or clay. He will take shape just the way you mold him. He is brilliant. Heera heera!”

The making of Galti Se Mistake further serves as a perfect example of teamwork to the actor, filmmaker and the crew seen having a ball at a time.

The film’s trailer and the newly released songs ‘Ullu ka Pattha’ and ‘Galti se Mistake’ have left the audiences in anticipation and people are eager to witness the world of Jagga.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.