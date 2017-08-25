Gauri Khan Shares A Selfie Shah Rukh Khan And Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan recently opened a new store in the city and celebrities just can’t miss the designer’s new creations

Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan recently opened her own interior design store in the city. She has been working in this industry for many years and now has finally opened a store where all her creations are for sale.

She has designed actor Ranbir Kapoor’ house in the city as well dear friend Karan Johar’s twins Yasha and Roohi’s bedrooms.

Gauri Khan shared a selfie of the trio, thanking the director for appreciating her work over the years. She captioned, “Thank u Sanjay, for appreciating #gaurikhandesigns coming from you is a real compliment.”

The designer shared a candid shot of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan and herself on her Instagram account with the caption, “Thank you for visiting the #GKDstore, Sanjay. Your idea of me getting into set designing/art direction has got me thinking…”

In a recent interview with a leading daily she also mentioned that her bonding with husband Shah Rukh Khan is very creative and fully supports her work. “Shah Rukh is very talented with design and he is extremely creative. In fact, I discuss work with him off and on, and our conversations are always fruitful”

She added that she handles her work and her personal life smoothly with everyone busy in their own things, “Actually, I’m selective about the projects that I take on, so there is that balance anyway. Also, Aryan and Suhana are both in boarding now and Shah Rukh is quite busy. So, it’s just AbRam.”

Other friends of the interior designer have visited her store. From actress Rani Mukerji, to Sridevi and Manish Malhotra. Recently the girl gang Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen at Gauri Khan’s store as well.