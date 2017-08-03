A Gentleman Chandralekha Song: Jacqueline Fernandez’ Hot Pole Dance Will Make You Wish For An Office Party Now!

The third song from Sidharth Malhotra- Jacqueline Fernandez’ ‘A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky’ titled ‘Chandralekha’ is out and it is a cool office party song.

Jacqueline Fernandez undoubtedly stole the show with her sizzling hot moves, as she could be seen doing a pole dance. The song is a karaoke song with quirky lyrics and peppy tunes. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Jonitha Gandhi, ‘Chandralekha’ is penned by Vayu and composed by the Fantastic duo Sachin-Jigar.

‘Chandralekha’ makes you envious of your job and makes you desire one like Gaurav and Kavya. The funky song brightens up your mood with its video. The video forms a visual treat with the handsome hunk showcasing his dance steps and the gorgeous and hot Jacqueline’s sizzling moves.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. ‘Chandralekha’ is the testimony of their breathtakingly sizzling chemistry. The duo is receiving immense love for their chemistry. ‘Chandralekha’ sees the actors having a blast enjoying the party which is nowhere formal. Set in the backdrop of a club.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to share the song saying, “Is your office party as WILD? #Chandralekha out! https://youtu.be/oZk1hztvYSQ

@Asli_Jacqueline

@foxstarhindi @tseries @vishaldadlani @jonitamusic”

Jacqueline Fernandez too shared the song. She said, “An office party gone WILD! #Chandralekha is here! http://bit.ly/Chandralekha_VideoSong … @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries @VishalDadlani @jonitamusic”



Produced by Fox Star Studios, ‘A Gentleman’ is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

Watch Song Here: