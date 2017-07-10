Check Out The New Electrifying Poster of A Gentleman Starring Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Fernandez

The new poster of ‘A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky’ is out and it highlights the electrifying chemistry between its lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Both Jacqueline and Sidharth are seen leaning towards each other trying to have a kiss in the new poster.

The couple seems unfazed by to the distressing situations around them. Be it in the earlier poster where the duo were seen lip locking inside a car that was turning upside down, or the latest poster where a man seems to be stuck in a moving washing machine.

Sidharth looks indeed the risky gentleman in the poster while Jacqueline is looking gorgeous in her blue sexy outfit.

Sidharth and Jacqueline share a sizzling chemistry in the film, and the trailer of the film which has been out recently is a proof to it and is surely going to leave an impact on its viewers.

The plot of ‘A GENTLEMAN – Sundar, Susheel, Risky’ revolves around its protagonist Gaurav (Sidharth Malhotra ) who has a perfect life and is in the process of getting married.

He is enamored by Jacqueline Fernandez aka Kavya and tries to charm her, but she wants more excitement in life. She finds Gaurav perfect i.e ‘Sundar and Susheel’ but wants him to get a little bit riskier. Then the story further leads us into the case of mistaken identity as Gaurav goes on an assignment.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th 2017.

