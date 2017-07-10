Watch: Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Fernandez’ A Gentleman Trailer Is Refreshing And Thriller Package

Get ready! Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to sizzle on screen together for the first time in their upcoming film – A Gentleman.

The trailer of the much talked about film A Gentleman is finally out and we are sure, fans of both the actors are bound to be thrilled. The trailer is a complete package of action, romance, comedy and everything that needs to be an entertaining film. The interesting and spellbinding trailer had already caught our eyes the day we watched the preview of the film, a couple of days back.

Finally, the makers have officially released the trailer that is sure to create hype among the audience. The trailer sees Sidharth Malhotra in two avatars —one as ‘Sundar, Susheel Gaurav’ and ‘other as ‘Risky Rishi’ while Jacqueline is seen in junky, quirky, adventurous, full of vibe, action-filled avatar as ‘Impulsive Kavya.

The trailer showcases how Jacqueline (Kavya), who is deeply in love with calm and simple Sidharth Malhotra (Gaurav), wants him to take some risks in life. Sidharth Malhotra is seen cooking as well as holding guns in the film. Of course, the audience is for a treat to watch two sides of the actor in the film.

The man of the trailer is none other than Suniel Shetty. After a very long time, the actor will be seen on screen and that has already left us excited. He is a surprise package in the trailer.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

For the first time, ‘A Gentleman’ sees Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra playing each other’s love interests. Yes, the two have raised the hotness quotient to another level with their romantic scenes in the trailer. That’s not all; the audience will also experience the beautiful picturesque view of Bangkok, Miami, Goa and Mumbai.

A Gentleman is a story of a case of mistaken identity that rocks Gaurav’s life, he stands to lose everything he has worked so hard for! What follows next is a roller-coaster ride, complete with action, romance & laughter, taking the viewers on an unpredictable and hilarious, thrill ride.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’ fun-loving element in the trailer qualifies to be a movie to look forward to. It looks to be another good content movie that audience might look forward to watching out. Also, the trailer offers a glimpse of the song, “Bandhook Meri Laila’.

Helmed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, the film is slated for an August 25 release.

WATCH THE TRAILER RIGHT HERE: