Get Ready To Witness A Sneak Peek Into Mubarakan’s Crazy Family

Ever since the trailer launch, Mubarakan has been creating all the right noise.

The makers will soon be giving us a sneak peek into the crazier and funnier side of Mubarakan family through a teaser.

The film is touted to be the biggest family entertainer of the year.

After treating the audience with the exceptional trailer and peppy songs, now it’s time to witness the other side of the Mubarakan family.

Each content piece promises the movie to be a fun feast for the family audience and now they will get a glimpse into the comic world of the Mubarakan parivaar.

Anees Bazmee, who is known as the king of comedies and has delivered a track record of all time favourite entertainers like Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry, Ready, etc, is now all set to entertain the audiences with Mubarakan.

The film ensembles to have a power pack star cast in which Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen donning Sikh role for the first time.

After witnessing the trailer audiences are left in complete anticipation wanting to explore more of the funnier and crazy side of Mubarakan family.

The songs of the movie, like the title song Mubarakan, Hawa Hawa, The Goggle Song and Jatt Jaguar, have topped music charts and have gone on to become party anthems.

Mubarakan features Arjun Kapoor in a dual role opposite Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. The film also brings the real life chacha bhatija jodi Arjun and Anil Kapoor on screen for the first time.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.

