The Ghazi Attack New Poster Induces Patriotism

A new poster of ‘The Ghazi Attack‘ was released by the makers as a tribute on the occasion of Republic Day.

The poster highlights patriotism wherein Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni are looking rugged and all prepared to undertake the first underwater war between India and Pakistan. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and late veteran actor Om Puri.

The trailer of the film has generated a lot of curiosity among the audience who are eagerly awaiting its release and are also expecting stellar performances from the entire cast.

Being India’s first underwater war film,’The Ghazi Attack‘ has created all the right noise.

Every content piece be it the trailer or the posters have been well received by the audiences.

Karan Johar & AA Films Present, India’s first War-At-Sea film, THE GHAZI ATTACK, slated to release on 17th February 2017.