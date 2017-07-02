Gold First Look: Akshay Kumar Set Out On A Brand New Journey

Akshay Kumar has been one busy star. The Khiladi actor has been working back to back. He has been prepping up for his upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay Kumar is currently in London for shooting of his next film. The film is Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming production, the Reema Kagti’s sports-drama movie, Gold. Akshay took to Twitter to share the first look from the flick.

He captioned the image, “Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :)”

In this Black and White picture, Akshay Kumar has donned a moustache and is carrying a sling bag. The film also stars Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Mouni Roy.

Gold is based on athlete Balbir Singh, who won the first ever gold medal at 1948 London Olympics after Independence.

Director Reema Kagti has been working on the script of the movie for the last two years. It’s been reported that the film is scripted by Rajesh Devraj and is a fictional take on the momentous game. Hockey will feature prominently in the plot but it is a strong human drama. Gold follows 12 crucial years in India’s history as well.

The movie is scheduled to release in August 2018.

