Golmaal Again – The First Indian Film To Open Ticket Bookings A Month Prior To The Release

With the release of the posters, trailer, and two songs, Golmaal Again has taken over the internet achieving milestone after milestone including being the first ever Hindi film whose trailer that garnered more than 20 million views in less than 24 hours. The makers of the film have partnered with PayTM and announced another breakthrough by making it the first film in history to open ticket bookings one month before its release.

Fans across the nation are with waiting bated breath for Golmaal Again and are eager to book their tickets in advance.

To this Director Rohit Shetty stated, “It is indeed a great feeling to witness the anticipation around the film and to see the movie-goers booking their seats month in advance to watch Golmaal Again.”

PayTM is on board as the official ticketing partner for the film and the company has launched advance booking across India. Cinema-goers can win vouchers worth Rs. 500 and get up to Rs. 100 cash back, with tickets accessible in most theatres and multiplexes.

Golmaal Again, the fourth installment of the Rohit Shetty franchise is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment and Mangl Murti Films. The film is set to release this Diwali, October 2017.

