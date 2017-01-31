There Is Some Good News For Mika Singh Fans As He Gets Relief In Assault Case!

All the Mika Singh’s fans can take a sigh of relief as a Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the complainant’s plea that seeks to settle an assault case against the him.

The singer and the doctor who claimed that the singer had slapped him during a live musical concert in Inderpuri area in April 2015 were made to settle the issue by the Metropolitan Magistrate Sujit Saurabh after the case was observed as being of a compoundable nature.

The popular singer had denied all the claims that the doctor has imposed on him which included causing hurt voluntarily and wrongful restraint.

Mika is a live wire performer and is popularly known for his tracks such as “Sawan mein lag gaye aag”, “Mauja hi mauja”, “Dhanno”, “Dhinka chika”, “Desi beat”, “Subah hone na de”, “Pungi”, “Chinta ta ta” and “Main tere agal bagal hun”.