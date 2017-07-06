Is Govinda Angry At His Role Being CHOPPED OFF From Jagga Jasoos? Actor Speaks!

Govinda speaks upon slashing of his cameo role in Jagga Jasoos!

Bollywood’s ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are going to be seen sharing screen spaces together in the upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. The film is a musical adventure romantic comedy, whose trailer and songs have been loved by the audience.

A few days ago, some pictures of Govinda had surfaced on the internet seeing him in a yogi baba look. Those were actually the stills from ‘Jagga Jasoos’, which revealed that Govinda had a role in the film.

But it was later the director Anurag Basu, who talked about how Govinda’s scenes could not be retained in the film. At an event, he explained, “Yes, he had shot for the film. The picture that you see is way back from the first schedule but over the time the script changed and a lot of things changed, so his role didn’t go with the script. It was very kind of him he said yes. Anyway, his was not any lead role. It was a small guest appearance. So, everyone who thinks Govinda is in the film, let me tell you he is NOT there in the film.”

Reacting on the same, Govinda has said, “I am thankful that Anurag Basu at least opened his mouth after three years and finally, he gave the clarification about the role. I am happy that at least he spoke about it after three years.”

Talking about his chopped off role in the film, he had earlier said, “I’ve finished my work but I won’t be a part of the promotions. I’m upset with the makers for not clarifying things on my behalf. I can understand them not wanting to get dragged into a silly controversy but not reacting was not a solution. Nobody is allowed to make money by defaming me. I may forgive but I’ll never forget.”

‘Jagga Jasoos’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, is slated to release on July 14, this year!