Guess Why January 14, 2017 Is A Special Day For Deepika Padukone!

Rarely big ticket Hollywood films release in India before their worldwide release!

Vin Diesel and Deepika‘s most awaited film xXx : The Return of Xander Cage will be releasing in India first before anywhere else in the world!

Vin Diesel‘s one of the most popular franchises has made its fans very curious with the first content of the film that was out! It’s indeed a fabulous news for Deepika whose debut film in Hollywood releases in India on 14th January before its world wide release which is set to be a week later.

COO – Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Ajit Andhare said, “For Hollywood movies in India, 2017 couldn’t start on a more promising note, with xXx : Return of Xander Cage releasing in India first, before anywhere in the world. Along with our very own Bollywood leading lady Deepika Padukone headlining the movie, Viacom18 Motion Pictures is thrilled to set the platform for the most anticipated Hollywood movie of the year.”

The makers are very happy and are treating Deepika indeed very special, considering it’s the actress’s debut film wherein she would be seen in a never seen avatar before! The only film that had its release in India before its worldwide release was The Jungle Book.

Deepika Padukone thrilled with news tweeted announcing that xXx : The Return of Xander Cage will release in India first before anywhere else in the world!

January 14, is set to be a very special day for Deepika with her Hollywood debut releasing first on her homeland with the world premiere happening after a week.

Deepika made the audiences come to the edge of their seats with sneak peak of the trailer that was revealed by the makers!

Deepika‘s first shot of the power packed action was itself jaw dropping with audiences eagerly awaiting for the film to release.

