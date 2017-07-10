Guess Who Replaces Akshay Kumar In Namastey England Sequel!

Namastey London’s sequel Namastey England will not feature Akshay Kumar as per reports due to some scripting issues.

‘Namastey London’ was a hit movie featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The movie was about an intercontinental love story between an Indian and an Anglo-Indian. Ten years after its release, filmmaker Vipul Shah has decided to make the second instalment of the movie. Earlier it was reported that Akshay would not star in the movie but no confirmations were received.

But, now, Mumbai Mirrror has reported that the actor is not going to be a part of the movie. It was rumoured that Vipul Shah and the actor had a fallout but there are reports that Khiladi Kumar is happy with the replacement. The actor who will replace Akshay in ‘Namastey England’ is Arjun Kapoor. According to a report, Arjun Kapoor has watched the original movie multiple times, loved the script and is happy to be a part of the movie.

A source said, “Arjun was keen because the franchise provides a unique perspective on how Indians are looked at internationally and vice versa. But he wanted to make sure that Akshay had no problems about the franchise moving forward without him, before signing on the dotted line. Last month, Akshay and Vipul who have been close friends and have collaborated on a dozen films over the last two decades, mutually agreed to go ahead with Arjun. The film will roll early 2018 and like the original will be shot in Punjab and the UK.”

The source talked about the similarities of both the movies and said that the second film too has been scripted in a manner to appeal to expats and has a Punjabi and Brit flavour. The insider describes the characters of the main protagonists saying, “She’s an ambitious Punjabi, who is fascinated by the glitz and glamour and wants to move to the UK while Arjun’s character, a mischievous desi Romeo, is rooted in his land and culture like the original Arjun Singh. His character will be quite quirky this time around.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie, ‘Mubarakan’ which will release on July 28. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has started the shootings of Reema Kagti’s ‘Gold’ which will release on Independence Day in 2018.

