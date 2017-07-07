Guess What Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Have Planned For Baby Misha’s First Birthday!

It’s Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s second anniversary today. Surely they have something planned to celebrate this special day. Along with this celebration, there is another celebration coming up.

It is their daughter Misha, who is turning one on August 26, 2017. We hear that the couple have a plan to celebrate their daughters first birthday.

When asked about her baby’s first birthday in a recent interview, Mira said, “I think we’re going to go on a picnic. We just want a small little picnic in the park with my sister’s kids, our parents. It should be something that we will remember. We want to keep it simple.”

Well usually when a child’s first birthday is celebrated, it’s generally a big one. But seems Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput want to keep it simple.

During a recent interview, Mira Rajput Kapoor revealed that at the beginning she was not comfortable on being clicked but now she is learning to deal with it. Mira also added saying that she has got lots of support from Shahid Kapoor’s fans.

Now that Mira has been attending events and making public appearances like any other actress, her acting debut is highly expected. However, Mira rubbished the rumours saying she has given herself a deadline to start working because she is going to have another baby and then decide.

Well, looks like Mira and Shahid are already planning to expand their family.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Shahid will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.