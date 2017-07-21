Guess Who Had The Leaked Copy Of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha!

The pen drive which contained the second half of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been recovered by the makers.

The movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ has been receiving positive responses for its trailer ever since it was released. The movie focuses on the poor sanitation facilities that villages have to deal with. Controversy after controversy has been striking the movie for plagiarism for some time now. But, one news was the most shocking for the makers as a pen drive containing the movie was found to be missing.

Now, it has been reported that the pen drive came in possession of choreographer-director Remo D’Souza. The director has returned the pen drive to Shree Narayan Singh, director of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. SpotboyE.com reached Remo D’Souza and asked him about the incident.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Talking about the incident, the director said, ”My building’s gym trainer, Vithal, came up to me and said that he had a pen drive which has the first half of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. I thought he was joking, but he insisted that I believe him. I immediately told him to bring it to me. I opened up the pen drive and almost fell off from my chair. It was not the first half, but the entire second half. This implied that if this pen drive had started doing the rounds, it would have created havoc. I am a filmmaker and I know how the world comes crashing down if anybody’s film from my fraternity is exposed before it hits theatres.”

The choreographer tried contacting Akshay Kumar but he was unavailable. Then he called the producer of the movie Prerna Arora who sent the director Shree Narayan Singh to Remo’s office. Hence, he returned the pen drive to the director.

When asked whether the Crime Branch approached him for investigation, Remo said, ”No, I was not called by the Crime Branch.” It’s a relief for the makers that the movie is back in safe hands without any further problem.

‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and is all set to release on August 11.

Watch Video : Sana Khaan Speaks Up On Toilet Ek Prem Katha And Much More