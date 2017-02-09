Gully Boy Starring Ranveer Singh Is Inspired By This Indian Rapper

The filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is planning to come up with a new film ‘Gully Boy‘ based on Mumbai Street Rappers starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who will share the screen together for the first time. According to reports, we have found out that the script of the movie is inspired by Naved Sheikh aka Rapper Naezy.

Naezy heard from Zoya during the shoot of Dil Dhadakne Do and the two later met at Blue Frog where he was performing. Later, Ankit Tiwari had arranged a few meetings of the two.

Born and brought up in Kurla, Mumbai. There’s already a documentary made on him called Bombay 70. Zoya is even planning to meet the director in order to understand more deeply about the plot and character. Sheikh revealed that he has been catching up with the director and the two have been having pretty much of heart to heart conversations in order present the best on the screen. He also expresses the feeling of surprise when Zoya had approached him for this film because he always thought of her to be indulged in more sophisticated genres.

When Sheikh got to know that Ranveer Singh is going to play his character in the movie, he was pretty happy. He discussed his experience with him during the movie ‘Hey Bro‘. He says that Ranveer is a versatile actor and he will surely do justice to the character. He is ready to volunteer Ranveer in order to teach him the body language as well as pronunciation right. He also Revealed that the movie will be in Hinglish and it will also feature some of his real composed tracks as proposed by Zoya herself.

Naved has always wanted to change the hip hop scenario in India and remove the negativity attached to the same. His music has never underestimated women and he wants to promote hip hop in a bright light.