Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Case: Read The Anonymous Letter Which Started The Controversy!

An anonymous letter in the year 2002 started the case against the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh!

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh came into the limelight when he scripted and starred in two movies. He was seen on the big screen in films ‘Messenger of God’ and its sequel a few years ago.

He is the leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect. And has become a favourite of the news headlines after being convicted of rape. He had appeared in the Panchkula, Haryana court for the rape case trial and was found guilty.

It all started with an anonymous letter in the year 2002 against the Dera chief. It was from a disciple who became a sadhvi as her family was a devotee of Baba. As reported by Times Of India, she described her account in the letter saying, “It was around 10 pm, when I enter the Gufa, Maharaj was sitting on a bed, holding remote of TV and watching an adult movie. A revolver was lying on the pillow side of his bed. I was stunned to see this and began to feel dizzy. Because I never imagined that Maharaj could be like this. He said he has bestowed upon me a special favour by choosing me as his dearest Sadhvi.”

When she objected to what Gurmeet wanted, he said, “There is no doubt that I am God.” And when the victim question that if this is what a God does, he said, “This is nothing new and has been going on for years together. Lord Krishna had 360 gopies and daily made love to them, yet the people worship him as God.”

The letter also tells how she was raped for three years after that and was threatened to not tell the truth to anyone.

The letter concludes on saying, “If they are taken into confidence, they are ready to disclose everything. A medical examination of all sadhvis would let you and our parents know whether we are still virgin or our lives have been destroyed. Our medical examination would reveal that our lives have been ruined by Maharaj Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ji.”