Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Sentence Pronounced: 10 Years Jail Term!

Judge Jagdeep Singh has finally announced sentence in self-styled spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s case of raping two women devotees in 2002. Three days after violence and rioting by supporters of Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda sect, the sentence has finally been announced. Ram Rahim gets 10 years jail term in a rape case. Yes, the self-styled godman has to stay 10 years in the jail. No special facility will be given to him and has to live like an ordinary criminal in the jail. It’s not minimum time, it’s loud and clear rigorous 10 years jail term.

Let us reveal before the sentence was announced, Ram Rahim broke down into tears in the court and pleaded for mercy. Ahead of sentencing him, a close security was given to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. Railway stations were deserted and curfew has been imposed in Punjab’s Malota town from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Medical examination of #RamRahimSingh is being done, after this he will be given a jail uniform and will be allotted a cell in jail — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

#Haryana: Media persons & security deployment near Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail; rape convict #RamRahimSingh sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/t8X7urDvPg — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

Rape case: Defence argues #RamRahimSingh is a social worker who has worked for welfare of people, so judge should take a lenient view. — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

#Haryana Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh reaches Rohtak’s Sonaria jail for quantum of sentence hearing of #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/W0SxM40abn — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

Probed&found after Baba( #RamRahimSingh) was convicted, lawyers filed plea,stating his medical conditions: Sanjiv Mahajan, Journalist pic.twitter.com/Iq55d9EJk3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

Daughter accompanied him in chopper. She stayed in jail for 2.5 hrs after which jail DG objected&she was taken away: S Mahajan, Journalist — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

Jail sources say this made Baba furious & he threatened taking names of CM & ministers but police took stand&didn’t let her stay: S Mahajan pic.twitter.com/7XWN76GqzX — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

Haryana: Railway stations deserted in Karnal ahead of #RamRahimVerdict, security on alert pic.twitter.com/sKUb9SrSe7 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2017

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been found guilty in a rape case. The so-called spiritual leader has been convicted of raping two women devotees in 2002. Ram Rahim was flown out of Panchkulato to Rohtak jail in a helicopter after his conviction. Over 1,50,000 members of Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda had gathered in Panchkula before the verdict.

After he was convicted of rape, Ram Rahim’s followers on Friday went berserk outside the court in Panchkula. Reportedly, 38 people have died in the violence and nearly 200 were injured. All schools and colleges in Haryana are closed since past few days.

