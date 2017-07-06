Shah Rukh Khan Speaks About His Family Adjusting With His Busy Life

King Khan says that his family has adjusted to his busy life and they never complain.

Even at 51 years of age, Shah Rukh Khan ranks as one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood and is among the busiest. The actor’s professional life has shadowed his personal life a lot. Right from shooting in foreign locations to attending various media events and award functions, the actor has little time for his family.

Talking to a leading daily, Shah Rukh Khan says, “More often than not, I find myself falling short of time vis-à-vis my children, family, my work or even meetings. I have always maintained that there are very few hours in a day and I wish there were more of them.”

The busy life may lead to certain personal problems within his family as he couldn’t devote more and more time with them. When questioned whether his family complains about his busy life, he revealed that they are very supportive and don’t complain.They have adjusted according to his timings. He said, “Somehow, each one of them has figured a way to live around it – and that too happily. It’s shocking that in 25 years, I have never heard any of my family members complain that I don’t have time for them. They have adjusted their timings according to me.”

Further, the actor talked about his usual routine. He said, “After a film is done, I start all over again with the same excitement. Boredom hasn’t set until now, and I find things as thrilling [as I used to]. I’m shocked about it, too. My family also asks me, ‘Don’t you get tired sometimes?’ and a few nights ago, my kids were like, ‘Papa is just different’.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his upcoming movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. The movie which also stars Anushka Sharma is slated to release on August 4.

