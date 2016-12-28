Haraamkhor Trailer Out, The Film Sets A New Record Of Shoot In 16 Days!

Haraamkhor has had a long struggle to make its way finally to the theatres soon. In a landmark judgment last week, FCAT reversed their ban on the film citing it to be socially responsible and in fact hoping it would carry a positive message for girls to be aware of their rights. Shot in a small village in Gujarat, the film explores the romance between a 14 year old school student and her professor.

After the news and a new poster, now the trailer of the film has been released. Decorated with visuals set in a small village are the main characters of the film, the teacher, the student, the small boy who has crush on the same girl and his friend who helps him and the teachers wife. Packed with great comical situations looks like both Nawazuddin Siddique and the child actors will have a great

Jugal Bandi on screen trying to woo the girl played by Shweta Tripathi. The trailer filled with peppy Music is funny in parts as serious in the other sprinkled with the perfect dash of impeccable acting from its lead cast.

We hear the films shoot was wrapped up in a day over a fortnight making a whole new record. Set in all real locations the film was shot and wrapped up in 16 days making it one of the most fastest feature films to be shot in recent times. “It was indeed very challenging to finish an entire feature film’s shoot in 16 days. That’s why the team’s role was the most crucial. My lead actors- Nawaz bhai and Shweta were spot on. So was the crew. Siddharth, my DOP, and his team, along with the production team were all absolutely in tandem. There was no way this would have been possible without the team I had behind me“. Says director Shlok Sharma.

The film is set to release on 13th January 2017.

Watch Trailer Here: