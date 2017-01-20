Harshvardhan Kapoor Blames Diljit Dosanjh For Not Winning The Filmfare Award !

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s youngest made his debut in Bollywood this year with the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra love saga Mirzya. He earned a couple of accolades in the last few award ceremonies, he surely was looking forward to winning the most prestigious of all, Filmfare. However, who took away the award was none other than Diljit Dosanjh for Best Debutant, Udta Punjab.

The 26-year-old actor expresses his displeasure on not winning the Filmfare award for best Debutant by saying that this award belongs to someone who is new to the film industry and should not be given to the person who has worked in many films before in other languages. He also compares Bollywood with Hollywood and gives an example of Leonardo Di Caprio saying that if he enters Bollywood film industry, will he be given the debutant award?

Diljit, being a popular Punjabi actor as well as the singer has already given a handful of blockbusters in Punjabi Film Industry like Jatt and Juliet. He came up with Udta Punjab as a debutant in Bollywood which performed pretty well and also won various awards & nominations at the award functions.

As far as Harshvardhan Kapoor is considered, he has definitely moved on and is gearing up for Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi.