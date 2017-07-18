Haseena Parkar Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor’s Intense Act Will Blow Your Mind!

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar trailer is out and it is intriguing.

The trailer of Shraddha Kapoor’s much-talked upcoming biopic, ‘Haseena Parkar’ is finally out. The trailer looks impressive, intense, gripping and sure to leave you excited to watch the film.

Shraddha’s role as Haseena Parkar in the trailer is sure to send shivers down your spine. Shraddha Kapoor’s real brother, Siddhanth Kapoor portrays the role of Dawood Ibrahim in the trailer and has done fabulous job.

The brother-sister duo are looking intense and have perfectly stepped into the characters. The trailer is undoubtedly gripping and showcases the intriguing transformation of Shraddha Kapoor as ‘Aapa’. Being a sister of a underworld don, the trailer showcases how Haseena Parkar gets associated with many infamous extortion and hawala cases.

Shedding her girl-next-door image, Shraddha has stepped out of her comfort zone, which is commendable. Each scene in the trailer has a story and keeps you engaged throughout.

Popularly known as “Aapa”- a name that sent shivers in Mumbai’s Nagpada area, HASEENA PARKAR is a true story based on the life and times of the sister of India’s Most Wanted Man.

The film charts her journey from a young girl to a mother of four to the Godmother of Nagpada across four decades in the Maximum City.

Apoorva Lakhia-directed film is releasing on August 18, 2017

Watch the trailer right here:

Meanwhile, the makers of Haseena Parkar screened the trailer in Maratha Mandir because of its proximity to Dongri, where Haseena Parkar and her gangster brother Dawood Ibrahim grew up