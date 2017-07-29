Hate Story Actress Body Shames Kriti Sanon In The Most Ridiculous Way For Fame

Bhairavi Goswami

After her new movie ‘Raabta’ the actress Kriti Sanon has become even more popular on social media.

Kriti Sanon even shared a promotional video of dancing to her song from her film ‘Raabta’. It was a cute thing but the actor critic Kamal R Khan on twitter trolled her for it. He RT the video and captioned it saying, “Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai!

This kind of reaction was expected by Kamal R Khan but what came as a shocker was someone who RT it and even commented on the mean tweet.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Bhairavi Goswami went on to re-tweet KRK’s tweet and even commented her thoughts on Kriti Sanon’s acting skills and much more. She went on to say, “She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper . Even college students look better”

Bhairavi’s comment was seen as sexist and extremely unprofessional and obviously spoken out of jealousy. Twitter trolls went behind Bhairavi Goswami for coming out of nowhere to criticize. Bhairavi was seen in movies like Bheja Fry, Mr Bhatti on Chutti and recently in Hate Story. While the actress Kriti Sanon hasn’t reacted to the trolls, her fans were there to fight for her.

We wonder how the actress Kriti Sanon will handle this comment. Her movie ‘ Bareilly Ki Barfi ’ will release on August 18, 2017.

Watch Video :Rumored Couple Kriti Sanon And Sushant Singh Rajput Departs For IIFA 2017 New York

bhairavi goswamibollywoodhate storyKamal R KhanKriti Sanonkriti sanon trolledRaabta