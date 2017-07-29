Hate Story Actress Body Shames Kriti Sanon In The Most Ridiculous Way For Fame

After her new movie ‘Raabta’ the actress Kriti Sanon has become even more popular on social media.

Kriti Sanon even shared a promotional video of dancing to her song from her film ‘Raabta’. It was a cute thing but the actor critic Kamal R Khan on twitter trolled her for it. He RT the video and captioned it saying, “Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai!

Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai! pic.twitter.com/obW2MvRk42 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 22, 2017

This kind of reaction was expected by Kamal R Khan but what came as a shocker was someone who RT it and even commented on the mean tweet.

Bhairavi Goswami went on to re-tweet KRK’s tweet and even commented her thoughts on Kriti Sanon’s acting skills and much more. She went on to say, “She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper . Even college students look better”

she is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper😳. Even college students look better https://t.co/SAPEuv80sc — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) July 22, 2017

Bhairavi’s comment was seen as sexist and extremely unprofessional and obviously spoken out of jealousy. Twitter trolls went behind Bhairavi Goswami for coming out of nowhere to criticize. Bhairavi was seen in movies like Bheja Fry, Mr Bhatti on Chutti and recently in Hate Story. While the actress Kriti Sanon hasn’t reacted to the trolls, her fans were there to fight for her.

We wonder how the actress Kriti Sanon will handle this comment. Her movie ‘ Bareilly Ki Barfi ’ will release on August 18, 2017.

