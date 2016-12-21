Hema Malini Speaks Up On Husband Dharmendra’s Hospitalisation!

Basanti of B-town and the gorgeous dream girl, Hema Malini, who is also a politician, was asked about her husband Dharmendra‘s health and this is what she had to say about it:

Hema Malini said that Dharmendra, 81 years old, is recovering well. He was recently admitted to the Nanavati hospital for complaining about pain and uneasiness.

Hema took to Twitter and wrote that “Just to reassure everyone concerned about Dharamji in hospital- he is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon. Thank you all”.

Eldest son Sunny Deol also tweeted about his dad that he is down with food poisoning and is recovering fast. ‘ He was said that he is glad about the concern from people but people shouldn’t speculate much about it.

Here’s what he tweeted, “Thanks a lot for your concern about my father’s health. He was down with food poisoning and is recovering fast. Please don’t speculate about it”.

Well! Now that’s a great news for all the Dharmendra fans out there.

Dharmendra, born in 1953 in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, came to Bollywood with 1960’s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He is popular for his films like Bandini, Phool aur Paththar, Anupama, Chupke Chupke and Sholay.