Here’s Why Aamir Khan’s Dangal Was Ignored At IIFA 2017!

IIFA 2017 organizers open up on why Aamir Khan’s Dangal was not nominated in any category.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s Dangal was the most celebrated film of 2017. The film which released in and around Christmas raked in over 1000 crores worldwide after its release in China this year. But then it was surprising to know that Aamir Khan’s Dangal was not nominated in a single category for the recently held IIFA 2017. Fans were quite disappointed that Dangal was not in the list of nominations for the IIFA Awards 2017. Not just Dangal, the awards event also received flak from the audience for not nominating Akshay Kumar’s Airlift for IIFA.

After IIFA 2017 concluded in New York on July 15, questions were raised about the credibility of awards and nominations. Producer and CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani also slammed the awards event and called it as a paid holiday for the stars.

Well, the organizers of IIFA have come ahead to clarify that the makers of Dangal did not send in their entry for nominations. “So, ‘Dangal’ has not sent their entry in. We would love ‘Dangal’ to be a part of it. I think it’s a movie that’s broken all records. We love Aamir Khan and the two little girls. They did a great job. But unfortunately, they didn’t send their entry in. We feel sad, said Andre Timmins, Director – Wizcraft International to IANS.

Meanwhile, Neerja won the best film of the year award while Shahid Kapoor won the best actor of the year award for Udta Punjab and Alia Bhatt bagged the best actress of the year award at IIFA 2017.

