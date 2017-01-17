Here’s Why Akshaye Khanna Backed Out To Play Sunil Dutt In Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic!

Actor Akshaye Khanna was earlier reported to play the role of Sunil Dutt in Sanjay Dutt‘s biopic. He was almost finalized for the role but now reports confirm that the Dishoom actor is not in the race for the role anymore and as per a media agency, Paresh Rawal is set to essay the role of Dutt saab in the much-awaited biopic.

According to reports, even after trying prosthetic make-up, both Akshaye Khanna and director Hirani were not convinced and felt that Akshaye did not look like Sunil Dutt at all. Akshaye who is very particular about the characters he plays felt that it will be an injustice to the role if he plays it. Therefore mutually decided to not move ahead with their alliance.

According to sources, “Both Hirani and Akshaye respect each other a lot. They will definitely work together in future.” A spokesperson of the film reportedly told a leading daily, “The film will showcase a beautiful father-son track. We are happy to have on board Paresh Rawal, who will be seen essaying Sunil Dutt in the film. As known, Sunil and Sanjay shared a deep bond in real life and Raju Sir is all set to recreate many of these heart touching moments on celluloid.”

The role of Sunil Dutt‘s is surely the most important one as he played an important role in Sanjay Dutt’s life. He was on his side when he got addicted to drugs after his mother Nargis’s death, to being his pillar of support in all the legal ordeals till his death in 2005. Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is set to hit the screens this December.