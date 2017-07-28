Here’s How Anushka Sharma Becomes A Saviour In Europe

While shooting for Jab Harry Met Sejal in Europe, Anushka Sharma saved the life of an injured seagull.

Anushka Sharma who had decided to go for a walk to the seaside came across a seagull that seemed to be in distress.

The actress who is very much fond of animals immediately took measures with the help of a local resident to save the seagull.

When Anushka came across that the seagull was injured and one of its wings was hurt she made it a point to bring the bird to her hotel room and find it shelter.

The actress insisted that the team there finds a proper medical care and recovery for the bird and made sure that the bird got the necessary medication that was prescribed.

With only a few days left to the release of the film, the anticipation for ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ is at its peak. The songs and the trailer have been garnering a great response churning the excitement for the film all the more.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.